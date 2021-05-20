Sports Illustrated home
PREVIEW: West Virginia Travels to Austin for Season Series Finale

West Virginia concludes the regular season with a three-game series at Texas
The West Virginia Mountaineers (22-23, 7-14) wrap up their regular season schedule with a three-game series on the road versus the Texas Longhorns (38-12, 15-6) beginning Thursday at 7:30 pm EST. Game two is scheduled for 7:30 pm on Friday, and the series finale is set for Saturday at 3:30 pm. All games are streaming on the Longhorn Network.

West Virginia ace Jackson Wolf (4-5, 3.13 ERA) will take the mound Thursday against Texas redshirt sophomore right-hander Ty Madden (6-2, 2.27 ERA). On Friday, freshman left-hander Ben Hampton (4-2, 4.08 ERA) squares up against Longhorn redshirt junior right-hander Tristan Stevens (7-4, 3.11 ERA). In Saturday’s finale, Mountaineer freshman right-hander Carlson Reed (4-4, 5.64 ERA) is pinned against redshirt freshman left-hander Pete Hansen (6-1, 1.83 ERA). All three Texas pitchers are in the top seven of the Big 12 Conference in ERA. Wolf’s 3.13 ERA is good enough for eighth in the league.

West Virginia right fielder Austin Davis batted .454, including seven RBI’s, three doubles, and three stolen bases during the Mountaineers' current five-game winning streak. He also made big plays with his glove, twice landing on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays.

Hudson Byorick sliding in for a double against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Matt McCormick went 10-12 at the plate in the first three games last weekend before going 0-2 in the second game of the doubleheader on Sunday. In that span, he had a home run, four doubles, and six RBI’s, while Victor Scott hit .500 (6-12), including a home run and RBI and four runs.

Three Longhorns are batting over .300. Ivan Melendez leads the team, hitting .361 (sixth in the Big 12), followed by Mitchell Daly (.344) and Zach Zubia (.307).

The Mountaineers are 13-8 all-time versus the Longhorns, including 6-6 in Austin. 

