PREVIEW: West Virginia Opens the Big 12 Championship vs. Kansas

West Virginia and Kansas square off in game one of the Big 12 Conference Championship

As an eight seed, the West Virginia Mountaineers kick off the Big 12 Conference Baseball Championship versus the ninth-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the play-in game at Bricktown City Ballpark, at Oklahoma City Tuesday night with the first pitch set for 7:00 pm EST on ESPN+. The winner will enter a double-elimination format and face the Big 12 regular season champions, Texas Longhorns.

West Virginia opened conference play against Kansas the last weekend of March. Although the Mountaineers lost game two 9-2 in the first game of a doubleheader, they took the series 2-1 while outscoring the Jayhawks 28-11. Austin Davis is hitting a team-leading .317 and went 6-10 with two doubles and four RBI’s, along with four runs in the series. Paul McIntosh (4-10) smacked two runs and a double, Victor Scott had five RBI’s, and Tyler Doanes was 4-9 with three doubles and two RBI’s and had four runs.

May 16, 2021: Austin Davis delivering a go-ahead two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Dayton Flyers. Davis went 1-4 with two RBI's. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

The Mountaineers turn to freshman Carlson Reed (4-4, 5.64 ERA) in game one. In his last three outings, he struck out 15 in 13.2 innings for an ERA of 2.05. Kansas is countering with redshirt junior right-hander Cole Larsen (5-5), who leads the team with a 3.55 ERA.

Three Jayhawks are batting .300 or better; Skylar Messinger (.327) also leads the team with 39 RBI’s, Tavian Josenberger (.309), and Maui Ahuna (.300). Additionally, James Costentino hit a team-leading six home runs.

The Mountaineers went into the last weekend of the regular season on a five-game winning streak before extending it to six after taking game one against the second-ranked Texas Longhorns, 5-4. However, Texas pounded West Virginia the final two games by a combined score of 26-5. Kansas won five of six games, including a series win over in-state rival Kansas State and game one over Texas Tech, before dropping the last two games by a combined score of 18-4 to the Red Raiders.

West Virginia is 15-11 all-time against Kansas, including 2-1 at the Big 12 Championship, with the last meeting coming on May 22, 2019, where the Mountaineers knocked off the Jayhawks, 12-8.

