Projecting WVU's Pitching Rotation for Opening Weekend at College World Series

Pitching has been key for West Virginia all season long, and it will continue to be as they head to Omaha this week for the College World Series.

To make it out of the left side of the bracket and into the championship series, they'll need their top guys to continue pitching like top guys, but will likely need some heroic performances again, too.

How exactly will Sabins approach the rotation this week? Here's what I'm thinking.

Friday vs. Troy: Maxx Yehl

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I spent way too much time going back and forth on this, to be honest. It makes me feel better knowing Sabins and his staff will be doing the same, though.

Going with Cole makes a ton of sense, but if you're trying to maximize the usage of both he and Yehl, it probably comes by starting the big lefty against Troy. Because there is an extra day of rest in between games, Yehl could pitch Friday and then toe the rubber again on Wednesday, which would be game three if they remain in the winner's bracket or game four coming out of the loser's bracket. If he doesn't start the opener, then he would pitch Sunday and probably not again until Thursday, which would be in the true elimination game to see who advances to the championship series, a game that may not even occur.

Game 2 vs. North Carolina/Ole Miss: Chansen Cole

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Cole's ability to bounce back quickly is a big reason for me projecting him to start the Sunday game. For whatever reason, if the Mountaineers are in an elimination game on Tuesday or Wednesday and need to get out of a jam, they can give him the ball, similarly to the regional final against Kentucky.

Ole Miss has two legit power bats, and North Carolina has one. They each have several others who are certainly capable of putting the ball over the fence, but it's not like there are five 20-homer guys in the lineup that will look to feast on elevated sinkers. If he stays humming at the bottom of the zone, he'll give WVU a chance to win.

Game 3: Dawson Montesa/Ian Korn

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I would be shocked if Korn is not used at some point in the first two games, which is why I have Montesa named first. Heck, Korn may make an appearance in each of the first two, depending on how things go. Montesa could be used in relief on Friday, but be able to start on Tuesday or Wednesday. He proved that when he touched 97 on the gun on his first pitch in relief just one day after throwing 122 pitches against Wake Forest.