Randy Mazey Thinks WVU Can Win It All — and Sustain the Success

If Mountaineer Nation gets to sing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" following each of the baseball team's next two games, they will be playing for it all. It's wild to even think about, and I'm not sure any of us in the media or those in the fan base will ever be able to fathom this meteoric rise from a program that was on the brink of extinction.

The man who helped save it all, Randy Mazey, hopped on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of Friday's game against Troy to talk about not only how far the program has come in the last fourteen years, but whether or not this level of success is sustainable.

"This is very sustainable for @WVUBaseball..



The evolution of our program has gone how it's supposed to go" ~ @CoachMazey #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HEKG3Dghkq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 12, 2026

“Very sustainable," he said with confidence. "Four years ago, I don’t know that I would have said that, but now very sustainable. Just because all of the national attention and kids all over the country now are going to look at what’s happened the last two weeks and say, ‘Hey, I want to be a Mountaineer,’ so very sustainable.”

That four-year mark just happens to be the start of when this thing really started to gain momentum. Mazey and the boys had success beforehand, such as making the tournament in 2017 and then hosting in 2019, but this climb has taken off since the start of the 2023 campaign, where they have compiled a record of 166-79.

2023: 40-24 (19-11) - Big 12 champion, NCAA Tournament

2024: 36-24 (19-11) - NCAA Tournament, advanced to super regional

2025: 44-16 (19-9) - Big 12 champion, NCAA Tournament, advanced to super regional

2026: 46-15 (21-9) - NCAA Tournament host, advanced to super regional, advanced to CWS

With the pieces the Mountaineers have in place and the hit rate that Steve Sabins and his staff have had on guys out of the transfer portal, it's reasonable to believe that West Virginia can eventually become a perennial power not only in the Big 12, but in all of college baseball.

As far as this year's run is concerned, the former Mountaineer skipper believes something special can happen.

“I think we have a chance to win this thing," he told McAfee. "We’ve got a good enough team to win the whole thing, but experience in these championship environments goes a long way. On the front end, you’re looking at this like, let’s do it now; we got to do it now. But on the back end, looking back at it, it’s gone about the way it’s supposed to go.”