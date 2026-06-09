Steve Sabins Sounds Like a Coach Who Isn't Going Anywhere

Just hours before West Virginia played its first game in the Morgantown Regional a couple of weeks ago, a report surfaced from Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball that Steve Sabins was one name that was being heavily considered by South Carolina to replace the fired Paul Mainieri, who ironically is a Morgantown, WV native.

Ever since, there's been some concern from Mountaineer fans, and rightfully so. They have been through enough coaching changes over the last handful of years and were just slapped in the face by Darian DeVries. I don't get the sense that this is where this thing is headed. Like, at all.

Sabins was not asked once during regional or super regional play about any rumors, but if you listen to the things he says, it's obvious how much he cares about this place and wants to continue building something special. Essentially, every press conference, he praised the fans for the atmosphere they created, which he believes has been cemented as the best in all of college baseball.

If that doesn't convince you that he's staying put, then maybe the following quote will.

WVU Athletics Communications

“This is a special atmosphere, special ballpark, special team. And we’ve won a lot of games, like a whole lot of games. There’s two programs in the country that have been to three consecutive super regionals. It’s us and North Carolina. For recruits to know that, for fans to know that, for people in this community to show out for one of the best teams in this country…that’s what this program is; it’s one of the best teams in the country. I think all that excitement starts from a passion of this state. It’s a passion for what WVU has going on. This team is the New York Yankees of West Virginia. People grew up watching the Mountaineers and rooting for the Mountaineers. And they spend a big chunk of their paychecks to drive into town and to come watch ball games because it’s important to them. I’m thankful for all the fans. I’m thankful for our president, our athletic director, our administration. They have gotten behind baseball 100%. They have decided that this is going to be something that’s going to be here to stay for a long time, and they’ve been dedicated. Not only providing the financial resources necessary, but the excitement and the care level. Showing up to ball games and showing our players and our staff that this is important to them. If you got a whole bunch of people pulling the rope in the same direction, you got a chance to do something special, and I think there’s a high level of belief here in that.”

I can't read minds, but I know when a person is happy, and Steve Sabins is exactly that. And how could you not be? You had the best atmosphere in the country during the first two weekends of the NCAA Tournament, have an 89-30 record in two years, more scholarships to work with, more financial support, and a state-of-the-art biomechanics and performance center that MLB players are flying into town to use.

South Carolina or anyone else, for that matter, can "consider" Sabins all they want, but leaving this place, one that he's helped build, just doesn't seem likely.