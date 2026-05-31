Sabins Gives Huge Update on Maxx Yehl; Could Be Available if WVU Extends Regional

It was an uncharacteristic start for Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Maxx Yehl on Saturday night in the 1-0 game of the Morgantown Regional against Kentucky.

He lasted just 0.1 innings after struggling to find his command, walking one batter, hitting two others, and leaving one pitch up in the zone, which was belted for a two-run homer. Almost from the jump, it looked like something was off with him because he kept missing arm side and high — usually a sign that you're trying to fight through something.

Fortunately, Yehl is feeling much better after being checked out by the trainers and working on the shoulder over the last 24 hours. According to WVU head coach Steve Sabins, he may even be available for the Mountaineers tomorrow night if they're able to win tonight's game.

“I think he’s feeling pretty good," Sabins said. "He threw a little bit at the back end of this game (versus Wake Forest) and said, ‘I feel fine. I feel way better than I thought.’ His shoulder tightened up on him yesterday, and I think he was maybe having some muscle spasms or something going on with his shoulder. But he was like, ‘I feel pretty good.’ So I wouldn’t be shocked if we can get this thing to Monday that that guy could potentially be in a game.”

With Montesa going deep into this afternoon's game against Wake Forest, Sabins only had to use one reliever, Reese Bassinger, which was a massive ordeal. If Montesa pitched his usual three or four innings, then things could have been really dicey for the Mountaineers, even if they had still found a way to eliminate the Demon Deacons.

WVU will start sophomore David Hagen tonight against Kentucky, but it's important to keep in mind that he's already thrown 40 pitches this weekend, covering three innings in the opening win over Binghamton. In all likelihood, he'll only be able to give Sabins a handful of innings if all goes well before turning it over to the pen. West Virginia has not used Carson Estridge or Josh Surigao yet this weekend, nor has JT Huether made an appearance. Ben McDougal was up and loosening during the Wake game and will be available for tonight's contest as well.

If West Virginia can just find a way to scratch out another win today and force a winner-take-all game on Monday, they could have a huge advantage if Maxx Yehl is back on the bump and feeling good.