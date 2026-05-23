Which Pitchers Will WVU Have Available for Big 12 Championship Game?

Steve Sabins is going to have his work cut out for him tonight in the Big 12 Conference championship game against Kansas, trying to find a way for his pitching staff to cover nine innings and leave Surprise, Arizona with a trophy.

Things could be worse for WVU, especially if Maxx Yehl and Ian Korn didn't get the job done in the quarterfinals against Kansas State. They threw six pitchers last night against Arizona State, but four of the relievers, and possibly all five, could be available for tonight's game. Having enough relievers isn't really the problem. It's more about finding one or two guys who can eat up multiple innings.

Before I lay out a few scenarios, let's take a look at the usage of the staff thus far.

Thursday vs. Kansas State

Maxx Yehl: 6.1 IP, 95 pitches

Ian Korn: 2.2 IP, 33 pitches

Friday vs. Arizona State

Chansen Cole: 5 IP, 67 pitches

Joshua Surigao: 0.2 IP, 13 pitches

Carson Estridge: 0 IP, 11 pitches

Reese Bassinger: 1.2 IP, 39 pitches

Ben McDougal: 0 IP, 2 pitches

Dawson Montesa: 1.2 IP, 23 pitches

Possibilities for tonight

WVU Athletics Communications

To start the game

Ian Korn: The 33 pitches shouldn't knock him out of being available today, although I wouldn't expect him to have a large workload because they need to make sure he's ready to go for the regional. I won't be surprised by anything Sabins does, but I feel like bringing him in relief in a critical situation is more likely.

The opener/midweek approach: David Hagen hasn't pitched since May 5th against Marshall, so there could be some rust there, but he could be called on to chip in his usual two or three innings to begin the game before turning it over to the bullpen. This would prevent the top of Kansas' batting order from getting a good look at a traditional starting option, and is a guy who is comfortable starting games.

Roll with Montesa one time through the order: He shut things down last night for WVU and seemed to regain some of his confidence in doing so. At just 23 pitches, he will be ready to be called upon, and why not roll him out there to begin the game? He's started basically all year and is in a position he is comfortable in. You're not going to get incredible length out of him, but his first time through the order is usually pretty solid.

All possible options to cover innings (last pitched)

LHP Bryson Thacker, 7.20 ERA (4/21 vs. Pitt)

RHP Bryant Yoak, 11.05 ERA (4/21 vs. Pitt)

RHP David Perez, 5.00 ERA (4/25 vs. Cincinnati)

RHP David Hagen, 4.13 ERA (5/5 vs. Marshall)

RHP JT Huether, 8.31 ERA (5/15 vs. TCU)

RHP Ian Korn, 2.51 ERA (5/21 vs. Kansas State)

LHP Joshua Surigao, 2.79 ERA (5/22 vs. Arizona State)

RHP Carson Estridge, 2.73 ERA (5/22 vs. Arizona State)

RHP Reese Bassinger, 3.12 ERA (5/22 vs. Arizona State)

LHP Ben McDougal: 4.76 ERA (5/22 vs. Arizona State)

RHP Dawson Montesa: 5.68 ERA (5/22 vs. Arizona State)