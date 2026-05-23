Score Prediction for Big 12 Championship Between WVU and Kansas

Tonight, the West Virginia Mountaineers have an opportunity to win their third Big 12 title (regular season or conference tournament) in four years. The only thing standing in their way? A hungry Kansas team that is out looking for revenge.

Let's break down what each team needs to do to come away with the title and drop a prediction.

Key to the Game

West Virginia: Execute RISP opportunities

I don't know that runs will be precious in this game in the sense that there will be few opportunities, but anytime a runner reaches scoring position, the Mountaineers have to come through and plate the run. Every run is precious in the sense that you're probably not going to win this one, scoring four or five as they did in their first two dubs over the Jayhawks. They desperately need Matt Ineich to snap out of his slump, which dates back to the start of the Kansas series. Since then, he is 6-for-30 (.200). Setting the table and getting some ducks on the pond for the heart of the order is going to be huge for WVU in this one.

Kansas: Break the bats out early

The Mountaineers still have several options to turn to from a pitching standpoint, but they don't have a ton of inning eaters available unless Ian Korn is able to go and toss a couple to three innings. If Kansas wants to take control of this game, burning through WVU's bullpen will be key. They didn't have a ton of success in that three-game series in Lawrence, but have bounced back ever since and have scored 17 runs over the last two days.

Prediction: Kansas 8, West Virginia 6

WVU Athletics Communications

Let me start by saying West Virginia is fully capable of winning this game despite not being in the best spot with its pitching staff. Their defense and ability to create chaos on the bases can overcome a lot of things, including a well-labored bullpen.

But this is one that Kansas wants badly. And if I had to guess, when they entered the tournament, they were probably hoping to get this draw in the championship game. They are not happy with how things went in the regular season series in Lawrence, where WVU swept them and postponed the celebration until the following weekend, where they clinched with a win over BYU and TCU taking one from the Mountaineers. A win would also validate that regular season title.

Hey, if I'm wrong, you can thank me afterward.