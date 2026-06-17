Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. North Carolina — College World Series Semifinals

Each game that West Virginia has played over the past two weeks has been tabbed as the biggest game in program history. That will be the case from here on out, and if they can pull out a victory today, they will be one win away from playing for a national championship.

Our thoughts on how this one goes down...

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 6, North Carolina 5

North Carolina has just about every advantage you can think of. They are in the driver's seat, are coming off two days of rest, and have their entire pitching arsenal available to them. That said, the Mountaineers are in about as good a position as a team can be coming out of the loser's bracket, thanks to a wonderful effort from Dawson Montesa and Reese Bassinger on Tuesday against Troy.

I said yesterday that if West Virginia got past Troy, I'm picking them to take this to Thursday, so I will stick with it. WVU played just as well as North Carolina did in that matchup on Sunday, aside from two botched grounders that completely changed the complexion of the game. They hit the ball hard and had several good at-bats, but left several runners stranded on base.

Today's starting pitcher for UNC, Folger Boaz, has been hit around pretty well all year and especially so in three of his last four outings. If they put up some runs early, I really like their chances to win this one. Maybe I'll be flat out wrong, and WVU just lays an egg today, but I just can't see them going down in that manner. This team has fought hard all year and has had a flair for the dramatics in the postseason. Perhaps they have a little more magic left in them.

Joey Bray: West Virginia 4, North Carolina 3

The Mountaineers were arguably just a few fielding errors from potentially beating the Tar Heels on Sunday. Unfortunately, North Carolina has consistently had WVU’s number in postseason baseball over the last few seasons. It's honestly fitting that the only thing between the Mountaineers and a national championship appearance is UNC.

Needless to say, the Mountaineers only put up two runs in their contest on Sunday. That mark was the lowest of their entire postseason run. Carolina also boasts the best pitching staff the Mountaineers have seen throughout their postseason run. If the Mountaineers want to win this game, they have to see more of that fight that we have all become so accustomed to seeing from the Mountaineers.

I think the Mountaineers do whatever they can today to stay alive and get one against the Tar Heels. WVU should have every arm available to them except Maxx Yehl. I would expect Sabins to be aggressive today to force a true winner-take-all matchup tomorrow. I'll take the Mountaineers to finally get one from the Heels and force a decisive game in the CWS semis.