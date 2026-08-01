The Six Former WVU Football Players Who May Now Be Eligible for the 2026 Season

Massive news dropped on Friday night as Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado granted a class-wide preliminary injunction to all members of the 2022 class, who had exhausted their eligibility under the previous NCAA rules. This will give every student-athlete who played four seasons in four years an additional year of eligibility, which is what every student-athlete moving forward will have.

While this is a step in the right direction, nothing is finalized just yet.

As legal expert Sam C. Ehrlich noted , the NCAA will appeal the decision to the Tenth Circuit, which could overturn the decision. Even if it is overturned, it could be something doesn't happen for several months, and the football season could be over. It would still impact basketball, baseball, and other sports, of course.

In all likelihood, everyone in the 2022 class will receive the additional year of eligibility, but we're not at the finish line yet. So, if this does happen, here are the six former WVU football players who would be able to play this fall, whether at WVU or elsewhere.

TE Jacob Barrick

West Virginia University tight end Jacob Barrick | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

The West Virginia native played in 10 games for the Mountaineers last season after transferring in from Jacksonville State. He logged nine receptions for 69 yards and was considered WVU's best blocking option at the position.

DL Eddie Kelly Jr.

West Virginia University defensive line Eddie Kelly Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Earlier this week, Kelly informed West Virginia On SI that he would be pursuing an additional year through the courts and, if granted, would like to return to WVU. With this going down, I would expect Kelly to be back on the roster soon. He tallied 25 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks last season.

CB Jason Chambers

West Virginia University defensive back Jason Chambers wraps up to limit Pitt receiver Cataurus Hicks for a yard. | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

The Appalachian State transfer had a solid year as a starting corner, posting 34 tackles, three tackles for loss, and an interception. While he may have been at a disadvantage at times because of his size, he was still in a position to make the play or at least prevent explosives from happening.

CB Tyrence Crutcher

West Virginia Athletics Department

Crutcher played in just four games last season, with all 48 of his snaps coming in mop-up duty in games against Robert Morris, Kansas, Utah, and UCF.

N/S Fred Perry

West Virginia University defensive back Fred Perry | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Perry was arguably the Mountaineers' best defender last season, constantly delivering big hits, causing havoc, and generating pressure as a blitzer. If Perry chooses to come back and play for WVU, they will have even more flexibility in the secondary, with Geimere Latimer being able to move out to corner or just rotating the two at nickel/sam.

P Oliver Straw

West Virginia University punter Oliver Straw | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

It will be interesting to see what happens with Straw, who appears to want to play somewhere in 2026. West Virginia added Colorado State transfer Bryan Hansen through the transfer portal, who averaged 47.9 yards per punt last year compared to Straw's 42.5. As good as Straw was for four years, I'd have to think Hansen is their guy in 2026.