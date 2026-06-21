Speedy Freshman Outfielder Chase Ecker Transfers to West Virginia

Steve Sabins has added another piece to West Virginia's 2027 roster, picking up a commitment from William & Mary outfield transfer Chase Ecker (5'10", 175 lbs, R/R) from Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Ecker was a two-time all-league and all-area honoree at Malvern Prep, and after his senior campaign, he was named the 2025 Inter AC MVP and Malvern Prep Team MVP.

During his true freshman season with the Tribe, he played in 50 games, making 48 starts, and finished the year with a .253 batting average and 17 RBI. He only had six extra-base hits on the season, but he did cause some havoc on the base paths, swiping 27 bags in 27 attempts.

Projected role for Ecker

I expect West Virginia will start Seth Williams (Galveston CC), Armani Guzman (assuming he returns), and Jack Cannon, from left to right, so Ecker will likely end up being an option off the bench to begin his time as a Mountaineer. Even if Guzman signs with a pro team and forgoes his senior year, I don't think it will change Ecker's role in 2027. His speed is a serious factor and can be used as a pinch runner in critical situations or perhaps as a defensive replacement late in games to get more speed in the outfield, chasing down fly balls and cutting off potential extra-base hits.

The future role for Ecker

If he becomes a really good bat-to-ball guy, then there is a future for him in the starting lineup. He may develop some pop in his bat, but I wouldn't expect him to become a legitimate power threat, who can be in the top nine or so on the team in slugging percentage. It's going to have to be a lot of him using all parts of the field and not chasing pitches outside of the zone. In 166 at-bats, Ecker struck out 47 times and walked just 16 times. A nice depth add here for Steve Sabins.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 transfer portal commits

RHP Korey Alston (Odessa JC), RHP Drew Becker (Ashland, D-II), RHP Griffen Paige (Wright State), RHP Austin Ziance (Marietta College), RHP Zak Whitney (Southern New Hampshire)



INF Owen Henne (Seton Hill), INF Ryan Piekutoski (USC-Sumter JC)



OF Jack Cannon (Le Moyne), OF Colin Coonradt (Johnson County JC), OF Seth Williams (Galveston College JC), OF Chase Ecker (William & Mary)



C Cash Williams (Tennessee)