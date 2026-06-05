Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Cal Poly — Game 1
Super regional play is here in Morgantown for the first time ever. Today marks the first of a best-of-three series between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Cal Poly Mustangs. The winner of this series will punch their ticket to Omaha for the first time in program history.
We'll keep you updated on today's action in our game thread below. Also, check out the starting lineups for today's game right underneath the game thread.
GAME THREAD
TOP 1 (CP)
West Virginia's starting lineup
1. RF Armani Guzman — .308
2. 2B Gavin Kelly —.381
3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .346
4. DH Sean Smith — .313
5. C Matthew Graveline — .288
6. SS Matt Ineich — .295
7. 1B Brodie Kresser — .287
8. LF Ben Lumsden — .258
9. 3B Tyrus Hall - .268
SP Chansen Cole
Cal Poly's starting lineup
1. SS Nate Castellon — .328
2. 3B Alejandro Garza — .325
3. RF Dylan Kordic — .272
4. C Ryan Tayman — .362
5. DH Cam Hoiland — .315
6. 2B Jake Downing — .278
7. CF Casey Murray Jr .— .321
8. 1B Gavin Spiridonoff — .292
9. LF Dante Vachini — .289
SP Griffin Naess
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_