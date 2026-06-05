Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Cal Poly — Game 1

Super regional play is here in Morgantown for the first time ever. Today marks the first of a best-of-three series between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Cal Poly Mustangs. The winner of this series will punch their ticket to Omaha for the first time in program history.

We'll keep you updated on today's action in our game thread below. Also, check out the starting lineups for today's game right underneath the game thread.

GAME THREAD

TOP 1 (CP)

West Virginia's starting lineup

1. RF Armani Guzman — .308

2. 2B Gavin Kelly —.381

3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .346

4. DH Sean Smith — .313

5. C Matthew Graveline — .288

6. SS Matt Ineich — .295

7. 1B Brodie Kresser — .287

8. LF Ben Lumsden — .258

9. 3B Tyrus Hall - .268



SP Chansen Cole

Cal Poly's starting lineup

1. SS Nate Castellon — .328

2. 3B Alejandro Garza — .325

3. RF Dylan Kordic — .272

4. C Ryan Tayman — .362

5. DH Cam Hoiland — .315

6. 2B Jake Downing — .278

7. CF Casey Murray Jr .— .321

8. 1B Gavin Spiridonoff — .292

9. LF Dante Vachini — .289



SP Griffin Naess