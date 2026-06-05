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Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Cal Poly — Game 1

Keeping track of this afternoon's super regional game between the Mountaineers and Mustangs.
Schuyler Callihan|
WVU Atletics Communications

Super regional play is here in Morgantown for the first time ever. Today marks the first of a best-of-three series between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Cal Poly Mustangs. The winner of this series will punch their ticket to Omaha for the first time in program history.

We'll keep you updated on today's action in our game thread below. Also, check out the starting lineups for today's game right underneath the game thread.

GAME THREAD

TOP 1 (CP)

West Virginia's starting lineup

1. RF Armani Guzman — .308
2. 2B Gavin Kelly —.381
3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .346
4. DH Sean Smith — .313
5. C Matthew Graveline — .288
6. SS Matt Ineich — .295
7. 1B Brodie Kresser — .287
8. LF Ben Lumsden — .258
9. 3B Tyrus Hall - .268

SP Chansen Cole

Cal Poly's starting lineup

1. SS Nate Castellon — .328
2. 3B Alejandro Garza — .325
3. RF Dylan Kordic — .272
4. C Ryan Tayman — .362
5. DH Cam Hoiland — .315
6. 2B Jake Downing — .278
7. CF Casey Murray Jr .— .321
8. 1B Gavin Spiridonoff — .292
9. LF Dante Vachini — .289

SP Griffin Naess

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Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

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