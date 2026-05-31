Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Kentucky — Regional Final

West Virginia was able to stave off elimination earlier in the day and will now look to hand Kentucky its first loss of the regional, which would force a do-or-die game for both teams tomorrow night.

Steve Sabins will have his work cut out for him in this one from a pitching standpoint, but if WVU's bats stay hot, it could be enough to extend their season another 24 hours.

As we have all tournament, we will keep you posted on big-time moments, pitching changes, and scores throughout tonight's game. We also have the starting lineups posted below the game thread.

GAME THREAD

TOP 1 (WVU)

WVU is in business early. Four walks and the Mountaineers have a 1-0 lead with bases loaded and no outs. Matthew Graveline hits a sac fly to left to tack on another run. Ben Cleaver is chased from the game after issuing another walk. Ira Austin will come in with the bases juiced and one down. Tyrus Hall crushed a ball way foul, but man, if he had straightened it out, it would have been a grand slam. He goes down on strikes, leaving them loaded. WVU leads 3-0.

BOT 1 (UK)

West Virginia's starting lineup

1. RF Armani Guzman — .298

2. 2B Gavin Kelly —.390

3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .342

4. DH Sean Smith — .322

5. C Matthew Graveline — .284

6. SS Matt Ineich — .304

7. 2B Brodie Kresser — .286

8. LF Ben Lumsden — .254

9. 3B Tyrus Hall - .276



SP David Hagen

Kentucky's starting lineup

1. CF Jayce Tharnish — .349

2. SS Tyler Bell — .341

3. DH Luke Lawrence — .341

4. 1B Hudson Brown —.336

5. 2B Ethan Hindle — .307

6. RF Braxton Van Cleave — .259

7. LF Carson Hansen — .235

8. 3B Caden Cloud — 208

9. C Owen Jenkins — .246



SP Ben Cleaver