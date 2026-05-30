Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Kentucky
West Virginia and Kentucky are getting set to square off in the winner's bracket of the Morgantown Regional, and whoever wins tonight's game will be in a great position, clinching a spot in the regional final.
Below, you will find our live game tracker along with the starting lineups for tonight's ballgame. Reminder: WVU is the away team tonight.
GAME THREAD
TOP 1 (WVU)
Mountaineers go three up, three down, but some hard contact from Ineich, Kelly, and Schoenfeld, each of whom flies out.
BOT 1 (UK)
West Virginia's starting lineup
1. SS Matt Ineich — .305
2. C Gavin Kelly —.377
3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .346
4. DH Sean Smith — .320
5. LF Matthew Graveline — .289
6. 1B Armani Guzman — .295
7. 2B Brodie Kresser — .293
8. RF Ben Lumsden — .241
9. 3B Tyrus Hall - .268
Kentucky's starting lineup
1. CF Jayce Tharnish — .347
2. SS Tyler Bell — .344
3. DH Luke Lawrence — .340
4. 1B Hudson Brown —.330
5. 2B Ethan Hindle — .304
6. RF Braxton Van Cleave — .259
7. LF Carson Hansen — .232
8. 3B Caden Cloud — 206
9. C Owen Jenkins — .245
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_