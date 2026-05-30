Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Kentucky

West Virginia and Kentucky are getting set to square off in the winner's bracket of the Morgantown Regional, and whoever wins tonight's game will be in a great position, clinching a spot in the regional final.

Below, you will find our live game tracker along with the starting lineups for tonight's ballgame. Reminder: WVU is the away team tonight.

GAME THREAD

TOP 1 (WVU)

Mountaineers go three up, three down, but some hard contact from Ineich, Kelly, and Schoenfeld, each of whom flies out.

BOT 1 (UK)

West Virginia's starting lineup

1. SS Matt Ineich — .305

2. C Gavin Kelly —.377

3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .346

4. DH Sean Smith — .320

5. LF Matthew Graveline — .289

6. 1B Armani Guzman — .295

7. 2B Brodie Kresser — .293

8. RF Ben Lumsden — .241

9. 3B Tyrus Hall - .268

Kentucky's starting lineup

1. CF Jayce Tharnish — .347

2. SS Tyler Bell — .344

3. DH Luke Lawrence — .340

4. 1B Hudson Brown —.330

5. 2B Ethan Hindle — .304

6. RF Braxton Van Cleave — .259

7. LF Carson Hansen — .232

8. 3B Caden Cloud — 206

9. C Owen Jenkins — .245