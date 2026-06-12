Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Troy — College World Series

It's here. Today marks the start of the College World Series, and for the first time in program history, both West Virginia and Troy will take the field in Omaha.

Regardless of what happens today, both teams will get tomorrow off before returning to action on Sunday. The loser of this game will play the early game against the loser of North Carolina/Ole Miss, while the winner will take on the winner of that matchup in the evening game on Sunday.

To keep track of all the action, follow along here, where we will post updates throughout the day from lineups to score updates, pitching changes, and more. Underneath the game thread are the projected starting lineups for today's game. Once the lineups are officially submitted, we will remove the word "projected".

GAME THREAD

TOP 1 (TROY)

West Virginia's projected starting lineup

1. 1B Armani Guzman — .312

2. C Gavin Kelly — .384

3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .342

4. DH Sean Smith — .320

5. LF Matthew Graveline — .293

6. SS Matt Ineich — .296

7. 2B Brodie Kresser — .298

8. RF Ben Lumsden — .280

9. 3B Tyrus Hall — .278



SP Chansen Cole

Troy's projected starting lineup

1. SS Aaron Piasecki — .346

2. 3B Josh Pyne — .291

3. 1B Blake Cavill — .279

4. C Jimmy Janicki — .341

5. CF Steven Meier — .321

6. LF Drew Nelson — .307

7. 2B Sean Darnell — .249

8. DH Jabe Boroff — .264

9. RF Houston Markham — .324



SP Benjamin Stubbs