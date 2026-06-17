Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. UNC — Semifinals

Sunday was one that West Virginia wishes it had back, but this afternoon, they'll get their shot at redemption against North Carolina, and a win would put them one game away from playing for a national championship.

It's not going to be easy, but never count this team out. All they have to do is push this thing to Thursday, and anything can happen.

Steve Sabins and Scott Forbes will submit their lineup cards a couple of hours before the game starts, but we already know that Folger Boaz will be on the bump for the Tar Heels and that one of Chansen Cole/Ian Korn will likely get the nod for the Mountaineers. We have a projected lineup below the game thread, and as always, once the lineups are official, we will remove the word projected and make any changes, if necessary.

Bookmark this page and keep refreshing throughout the morning and game to follow along with any updates, scores, pitching changes, and more.

GAME THREAD

TOP 1 (UNC)

West Virginia's projected starting lineup + pitcher

1. RF Armani Guzman — .317

2. 2B Gavin Kelly — .378

3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .328

4. DH Sean Smith — .320

5. C Matthew Graveline — .294

6. SS Matt Ineich — .297

7. 1B Brodie Kresser — .297

8. LF Ben Lumsden — .274

9. 3B Tyrus Hall — .284



SP Chansen Cole

North Carolina's projected starting lineup + pitcher

1. SS Jake Schaffner — .352

2. 2B Gavin Gallaher — .283

3. CF Owen Hull — .389

4. DH Mason Winslow — .286

5. 1B Erik Paulsen — .291

6. 3B Cooper Nicholson — .261

7. LF Tyler Howe — .248

8. C Colin Hynek — .267

9. RF Carter French — .239



SP Folger Boaz