Steve Sabins Discusses WVU’s Pitching Options for Elimination Game vs. Troy

In a perfect world for Steve Sabins, the Mountaineers would have fielded those two ground balls that cost them last night, grabbed a run, and moved into the driver's seat with a fully rested bullpen. Instead, they now have to win three games in three days and be smart yet aggressive with their pitching plan.

It'll be interesting to see who Sabins gives the ball to on Tuesday because, with it being an elimination game, you would think Chansen Cole would be the guy, especially considering he didn't go deep in his start on Friday. But with how Troy was all over him, it may create some level of hesitancy to go with him again, although Sabins expressed full confidence in his likelihood of bouncing back.

Here's what Sabins said about the Mountaineers' pitching situation following last night's loss to North Carolina.

“Normally, like in the regional setting, you have to figure that out very quickly. We have a little bit of time to do that, so we’ll have practice tomorrow and decide who the starter is. But we have great arms. (Carson) Estridge has thrown a ton for us. (Dawson) Montesa has thrown a ton for us. (Ben) McDougal threw five innings for the regional. (Ian) Korn. (Chansen) Cole didn’t have a very long outing; he threw 55 pitches, and Cole is very good, obviously. Troy got him a little bit, but my bet is that they wouldn’t have the same amount of success just because Cole can make adjustments and is a great pitcher. But great options. We have guys that haven’t thrown a ton in the last two weeks just because, usually, pitching staffs this time of year shrink down to maybe eight guys, and then you start seeing some other rosters and pitching staffs get shrunk down to about three, four guys maybe in this event. But I feel like we’re in great shape.”

It really does feel like it could be an all-hands-on-deck type of situation for the Mountaineers, and with the season on the line, it should be. Yes, you have to be careful not to burn through all of your options, but you have to win the game in front of you, or it doesn't matter.

My initial thought was that it would be Montesa, but it seems as if giving Cole a chance to pull a Maxx Yehl is a real possibility. Yehl got roughed up in a brief outing against Kentucky and then came back two days later, pitching a gem, helping WVU to a win. Perhaps Cole can have his own version against Troy.