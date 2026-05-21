Tonight, the West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 Conference tournament with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

WVU head coach Steve Sabins has elected to turn to his ace and Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Maxx Yehl for the start. Yehl pitched five innings of scoreless ball against K-State back on May 1st, giving up just three base hits and striking out eight on the day.

Although he is the best in the league, it is a little surprising to see Sabins go with him tonight instead of Ian Korn, who started last Thursday against TCU. Not that it is a big deal, but this means Yehl will be on one day shorter rest. Depending on Sabins' strategy, it may not matter anyway. Earlier in the week, he hinted that Chansen Cole or Korn could pitch tonight as well, saying all pitchers will be available.

"I think those best pitchers touching the ball is important, so I told our team, ‘Hey, we’re going to name a game one starter, and then everybody else is available.’ If we need to throw a game two starter in game one because we have a chance to win the game and he’s our best option, we’ll do that. If we need to throw the game three starter in game one, we’ll do that. I think their ability to just continue to touch the ball, have feel, be in competition probably outweighs being so obsessed with pitch count and so obsessed with recovery. We’re going to always prioritize that, but pitching, playing, competing probably outweighs all that.”

Why going with Yehl makes sense

For West Virginia, you have to avoid being a one-and-done in the conference tournament. Doing so could kick them out of hosting position for the NCAA Tournament. Plus, you're trying to win a Big 12 title here. Win the game that is in front of you and then worry about tomorrow if/when it comes, and Saturday on Saturday. WVU does have the advantage of being rested, whereas Kansas State is playing its third game in as many days and will start a pitcher tonight in Lincoln Sheffield, who made an appearance on Tuesday in the opening round against Utah. Also, while giving the ball to Yehl today, it does give him an extra day of rest heading into the NCAA Tournament.