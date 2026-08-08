Jaden Bray is '100%' and Leading WVU WRs While Prince Strachan Remains 'Banged Up'

The West Virginia coaching staff is searching for at least six or seven reliable guys to be a part of its wide receiver rotation this fall, and there you can very easily talk yourself into believing eight or nine guys are playable. The next three weeks of practice will create some separation, and that group will become clearer.

Right now, some guys like true freshman Landon Drumm are taking full advantage of the extra reps on the table with Prince Strachan dealing with an injury. There is no timetable for a return or any further details on his situation, but it doesn't appear to be a serious matter.

Strachan had an upper-body injury that he suffered during the spring game, diving to make a catch. It is unknown at this time if he is continuing to work his way back from that or if this is another thing he's dealing with.

WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez gave his thoughts on the wide receiver play after the first three days of practice, beginning with high praise for Jaden Bray.

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“You want somebody to be the bell cow, but Jaden Bray is leading the group there, and we’re going to move him around a little bit too. In fact, today was the first time that Jaden played some in the slot for us. He’s just a good football player. We GPS our guys, and Jaden will be the guy that gets more yards than anybody. He’s just a hard worker and a good football player.

Bray has dealt with the injury bug himself over the last two years, mainly due to the same injury in his foot. That's all behind him now as he is running some of his best speeds and looking like the wide receiver WVU hoped to have a year ago.

“I try not to think about it at all," Bray said about the foot. "The more you think about it, the more timid you are, more slow you’re running, so you probably get hurt if you’re always thinking about it. Just going out there and doing everything full speed. I feel great. Just staying in rehab and everything like that. The strength staff does a great job making sure I’m doing okay, and yeah, I feel 100%.”

As far as the others in the room, Rodriguez said, "John Neider can help us; he’s got experience. DJ Epps has had good practices, and he’s got a lot of experience. Cyrus Traugh is an in-state guy that’s been showing us a lot. I think we’re going to be able to have six or seven guys that play pretty actively in the rotation.”

Traugh turned some heads back in the spring and closed things out by winning the Tommy Nikolich Award. If he continues to stack good days, the staff may not have a choice but to include him in that rotation.