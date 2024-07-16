Switalski Selected by the San Francisco Giants
West Virginia University starting pitcher Tyler Switalski was selected in the 16th round, 478th overall, by the San Francisco Giants in the 2024 MLB Draft Tuesday afternoon.
Switalski ended the season with a 5.10 ERA and 58 strikeouts but in his last eight appearances, he put up a 2.69 ERA and registered 34 strikeouts, including throwing a combined 5.2 scoreless innings in two games against Pitt.
The Waynesburg, PA, native ended his junior campaign with his best two outings of the season, starting with tossing a Mountaineer career-high 7.2 inning against Grand Canyon for his fifth win of the year to advance WVU to its first trip to the NCAA super regionals, and with the performance, earned a spot on the Tucson Regional All-Tournament Team.
Switalski followed that up with 6.1 innings against one of the best offenses in the country, the third-ranked North Carolina Tarheels in the NCAA Super Regionals. He threw 6.1 innings and allowed two runs and struck to one walk.