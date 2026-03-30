Giants vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

The San Diego Padres welcome the San Francisco Giants to town for a three-game set starting on Monday night.

The Giants scored just one run while getting swept by the Yankees, and the Padres avoided a sweep with a 3-0 win over the Tigers on Saturday. San Diego scored just two runs in each of its first two games, though.

Walker Buehler is set to make his Padres debut after spending time in Boston and Philadelphia last season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Padres on Monday, March 30.

Giants vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants -1.5 (+151)

Padres +1.5 (-183)

Moneyline

Giants -102

Padres -118

Total

8.5 (Over -101/Under -119)

Giants vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Giants: Landen Roupp (7-7, 3.58 ERA in 2025)

Padres: Walker Buehler (10-7, 4.93 ERA in 2025)

Giants vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, SDPA, FS1

Giants record: 0-3

Padres record: 1-2

Giants vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Fernando Tatis Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-115)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

Fernando Tatis Jr. is just 2 for 11 to start the season, but he gets a favorable matchup tonight against Landen Roupp.

Tatis Jr. is 5 for 8 in his career against the Giants right-hander, and tonight seems like the perfect opportunity for him to get going. The Giants were also one of his favorite teams to bat against last season, going 10 for 53 for a .340 average and .860 OPS in 13 games.

Giants vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

Neither of these teams has been able to get much going offensively this season, so I’m going to the UNDER tonight in San Diego.

The Giants have just 13 hits in 91 at bats (.143 average), and the Padres aren’t a ton better at 20 for 98 (.204).

Roupp has been solid in his two MLB seasons, and Buehler should still have something left in the tank for the Padres.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-119)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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