Texas Wallops Mountaineers

Mountaineers crushed in doubleheader after eight Longhorn home runs

Granville, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (27-18, 9-8) dropped both games of the doubleheader against arguably the best power hitting program in the country the Texas Longhorns (34-16, 11-9) program on Saturday. The Longhorns hit eight home runs on the day to cruise in both games, while the Texas pitching staff stifled the Mountaineer offense. 

West Virginia starting pitcher Jake Watters notched an astounding career-high 15 strikeouts in game one. He attacked Melendez from the outset, striking the "Hispanic Titanic" out his first two times up at the plate. 

Murphy Stehly scored the game's first run and gave the Longhorns the lead with a solo shot in the fourth and Melendez delivered the first of his three home runs on the day with a deep drive landing in the middle of University Town Centre Drive. 

Watters' day ended in the sixth after giving up a walk in a single, Chirs Sleeper take the mound and was unable to keep runs off the board following consecutive walks and a sacrifice fly. 

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers could not locate Texas starting pitcher Pete Hanson. He went eight and two thirds, allowing just six hits on the afternoon, but McGwire Holbrook hit a double before Dayne Leonard smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to get WVU back within two. 

Texas added a little cushion in the eighth when Dylan Campbell drove a two-RBI double as the Longhorns held on for the 5-2 win. 

In game two, the Longhorns continued to roll as Texas hit five home runs to coast to a seven inning 11-0 decision, falling to the mercy rule. 

Ivan Melendez came into the weekend second in the country in home runs with 22 and after three home runs on Saturday, he now leads the NCAA in home runs with 25.

West Virginia will look to get a win in the series finale Sunday at 1:00 pm EST. 

