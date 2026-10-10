The 2027 West Virginia Baseball Schedule Revealed

The West Virginia University baseball program released its 2027 schedule on Friday.

The Mountaineers open the season on the road at College of Charleston for a three-game series on Friday Feb. 19 through Sunday Feb. 21 before heading to Orlando (FL) for the Orlando Baseball Classic, marking the program’s first mid-season baseball tournament appearance since 2023. WVU will meet Indiana State in game one, St. John’s for game two and wrap up the three-game set against Michigan.

West Virginia will open its home slate against Ohio on Tuesday March 2. It’s the third consecutive season host the Bobcats for the home opener.

West Virginia returns to South Carolian for five games, starting with a three-game series at Coastal Carolina Friday March 5 – Sunday March 7 before a two-game set against UC Upstate Tuesday March 9 and Wednesday March 10.

The Mountaineers return home for a three-game series versus Kennesaw State Friday March 12 – Sunday March 14, then head to College Park (MD) for a game against Maryland Tuesday Martch 16.

West Virginia will have a season series against in-state rival Marshall. Game one is Wednesday April 7 in Huntington, game two is scheduled for Wednesday April 28 in Morgantown, and game three is sett for Tuesday May 4 in Charleston at GoMart Ballpark.

The Mountaineers also meet Penn State in a home and home series. WVU will host in the first meeting Tuesday March 30, before heading to Happy Valley Tuesday April 13.

West Virginia travel north to take on Pitt Tuesday April 20 and the Mountaineer wrap up its nonconference slate in Hagerstown (MD) for a battle against Virginia.

West Virginia begins Big 12 action at Houston for a three-game series starting Friday March 19 through Sunday March 21 and return home the following weekend for the Big 12 home opener against Kansas on Thursday March 25 through Saturday March 27.

The Mountaineers close their home slate with a three-game series versus Oklahoma State Friday May 14 – Sunday May 16 before wrapping the regular season at TCU Thursday May 20 – Saturday May 22.

The Big 12 Conference baseball tournament will be held May 25-29 in Surprise Arizona at Surprise Stadium.