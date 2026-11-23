What a week it was in the Big 12. We had three games go to overtime, a walk-off field goal at the buzzer, and a very feisty/entertaining game between Cincinnati and Colorado.

Week 12 Scores

UCF 48, Iowa State 17

Houston 34, West Virginia 31

Utah 38, TCU 17

BYU 31, Kansas 29 (3OT)

Texas Tech 20, Baylor 10

Arizona 35, Kansas State 28 (OT)

Cincinnati 35, Colorado 28

Oklahoma State 30, Arizona State 27 (OT)

Week 13 Power Rankings

No. 16: Kansas State

No. 15: Colorado (14)

No. 14: Cincinnati (15)

No. 13: West Virginia

No. 12: Kansas

No. 11: Iowa State

No. 10: TCU (9)

No. 9: Arizona State (8)

No. 8: Baylor (7)

No. 7: UCF (10)

No. 6: Oklahoma State

No. 5: Houston

No. 4: Arizona

No. 3: BYU

No. 2: Texas Tech

No. 1: Utah

Biggest mover: UCF 10 —> 7

The Knights had a dominating win over the Iowa State Cyclones to secure bowl eligibility. QB Alonza Barnett III had his best game of the season, completing 17/27 pass attempts for 255 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Week 13 schedule

Thursday

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

TCU at Texas Tech, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Friday

West Virginia at Utah, 9 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday

UCF at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET on TNT

Kansas State at Iowa State, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Cincinnati at BYU, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Kansas at Oklahoma State, 6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Arizona State at Arizona, 9 p.m. ET on FOX

Baylor at Houston, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

With a win on Thursday night over TCU, the Red Raiders will secure a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game. Utah has already locked in its spot in Dallas after its win over the Frogs this past weekend. If Texas Tech loses, it opens up the door for BYU. Should Texas Tech lose and BYU beat Cincinnati, we will get the Holy War 2.0 for the title game.

Meanwhile, on a much lesser note, Iowa State, TCU, and West Virginia are all trying to become bowl-eligible in the final week of the season. The Frogs and Mountaineers have a much tougher path, of course, while Iowa State takes on the team occupying the basement in our power rankings, Kansas State.

If West Virginia fails to beat Utah, it will be the first time since 1991-92 that the Mountaineers have missed out on a bowl in consecutive years.

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