Big 12 Power Rankings Entering Final Week of the Regular Season
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What a week it was in the Big 12. We had three games go to overtime, a walk-off field goal at the buzzer, and a very feisty/entertaining game between Cincinnati and Colorado.
Week 12 Scores
UCF 48, Iowa State 17
Houston 34, West Virginia 31
Utah 38, TCU 17
BYU 31, Kansas 29 (3OT)
Texas Tech 20, Baylor 10
Arizona 35, Kansas State 28 (OT)
Cincinnati 35, Colorado 28
Oklahoma State 30, Arizona State 27 (OT)
Week 13 Power Rankings
No. 16: Kansas State
No. 15: Colorado (14)
No. 14: Cincinnati (15)
No. 13: West Virginia
No. 12: Kansas
No. 11: Iowa State
No. 10: TCU (9)
No. 9: Arizona State (8)
No. 8: Baylor (7)
No. 7: UCF (10)
No. 6: Oklahoma State
No. 5: Houston
No. 4: Arizona
No. 3: BYU
No. 2: Texas Tech
No. 1: Utah
Biggest mover: UCF 10 —> 7
The Knights had a dominating win over the Iowa State Cyclones to secure bowl eligibility. QB Alonza Barnett III had his best game of the season, completing 17/27 pass attempts for 255 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards and a score on 12 carries.
Week 13 schedule
Thursday
TCU at Texas Tech, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Friday
West Virginia at Utah, 9 p.m. ET on FOX
Saturday
UCF at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET on TNT
Kansas State at Iowa State, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Cincinnati at BYU, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Kansas at Oklahoma State, 6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Arizona State at Arizona, 9 p.m. ET on FOX
Baylor at Houston, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
With a win on Thursday night over TCU, the Red Raiders will secure a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game. Utah has already locked in its spot in Dallas after its win over the Frogs this past weekend. If Texas Tech loses, it opens up the door for BYU. Should Texas Tech lose and BYU beat Cincinnati, we will get the Holy War 2.0 for the title game.
Meanwhile, on a much lesser note, Iowa State, TCU, and West Virginia are all trying to become bowl-eligible in the final week of the season. The Frogs and Mountaineers have a much tougher path, of course, while Iowa State takes on the team occupying the basement in our power rankings, Kansas State.
If West Virginia fails to beat Utah, it will be the first time since 1991-92 that the Mountaineers have missed out on a bowl in consecutive years.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_