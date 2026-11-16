Updated Big 12 Power Rankings Entering Week 12
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Another week is in the books and we had some very unexpeted results in the Big 12 Conference, some more surprising than others.
Colorado pulling off the upset over Houston and doing so by double digits was, without question, the biggest eyebrow raiser of the weekend. This loss essentially knocks the Cougars out of contention.
Arizona came oh so close to handing Utah its first loss of the year, but the Wildcats were able to score late and hold on to remain unbeaten. Two blowouts that not many saw coming, and for different reasons, were Texas Tech over Oklahoma State and Kansas over West Virginia. Both felt like they could be high-scoring affairs that came down to whoever got the key stop late in the game, but the Red Raiders and Jayhawks had other plans — win and win by a lot.
Week 11 Scores
Colorado 42, Houston 32
Utah 40, Arizona 39
Kansas 37, West Virginia 14
BYU 28, Baylor 7
Texas Tech 52, Oklahoma State 27
Iowa State 41, Cincinnati 13
TCU 20, Kansas State 10
Arizona State 26, UCF 13
Week 12 Power Rankings
No. 16: Kansas State
No. 15: Cincinnati
No. 14: Colorado
No. 13: West Virginia
No. 12: Kansas
No. 11: Iowa State
No. 10: UCF
No. 9: TCU
No. 8: Arizona State
No. 7: Baylor
No. 6: Oklahoma State
No. 5: Houston
No. 4: Arizona
No. 3: BYU
No. 2: Texas Tech
No. 1: Utah
This was a tough week to place teams in order because a bunch of teams that were in the middle/upper middle lost. The top six, while reordered, remain the same. Right now, it looks like we are barreling toward a Utah/Texas Tech showdown for the Big 12 title game at the end of the year.
Week 12 schedule
Thursday
No games.
Friday
Iowa State at UCF, 6 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday
BYU at Kansas, 12 p.m. ET on ABC
Colorado at Cincinnati, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Houston at West Virginia, 1 p.m. ET on TNT
Texas Tech at Baylor, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Arizona at Kansas State, 7 p.m. ET on FS1
Utah at TCU, 9 p.m. ET on FOX
Oklahoma State at Arizona State, 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
There aren't any marquee matchups in the league this weekend, but Texas Tech and Utah hitting the road will be something to keep an eye on. If they take care of business, they will be in great shape heading into the final week of the season.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_