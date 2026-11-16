Updated Big 12 Power Rankings Entering Week 12

Another week is in the books and we had some very unexpeted results in the Big 12 Conference, some more surprising than others.

Colorado pulling off the upset over Houston and doing so by double digits was, without question, the biggest eyebrow raiser of the weekend. This loss essentially knocks the Cougars out of contention.

Arizona came oh so close to handing Utah its first loss of the year, but the Wildcats were able to score late and hold on to remain unbeaten. Two blowouts that not many saw coming, and for different reasons, were Texas Tech over Oklahoma State and Kansas over West Virginia. Both felt like they could be high-scoring affairs that came down to whoever got the key stop late in the game, but the Red Raiders and Jayhawks had other plans — win and win by a lot.

Week 11 Scores

Colorado 42, Houston 32

Utah 40, Arizona 39

Kansas 37, West Virginia 14

BYU 28, Baylor 7

Texas Tech 52, Oklahoma State 27

Iowa State 41, Cincinnati 13

TCU 20, Kansas State 10

Arizona State 26, UCF 13

Week 12 Power Rankings

No. 16: Kansas State

No. 15: Cincinnati

No. 14: Colorado

No. 13: West Virginia

No. 12: Kansas

No. 11: Iowa State

No. 10: UCF

No. 9: TCU

No. 8: Arizona State

No. 7: Baylor

No. 6: Oklahoma State

No. 5: Houston

No. 4: Arizona

No. 3: BYU

No. 2: Texas Tech

No. 1: Utah

This was a tough week to place teams in order because a bunch of teams that were in the middle/upper middle lost. The top six, while reordered, remain the same. Right now, it looks like we are barreling toward a Utah/Texas Tech showdown for the Big 12 title game at the end of the year.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Week 12 schedule

Thursday

No games.

Friday

Iowa State at UCF, 6 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday

BYU at Kansas, 12 p.m. ET on ABC

Colorado at Cincinnati, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Houston at West Virginia, 1 p.m. ET on TNT

Texas Tech at Baylor, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Arizona at Kansas State, 7 p.m. ET on FS1

Utah at TCU, 9 p.m. ET on FOX

Oklahoma State at Arizona State, 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

There aren't any marquee matchups in the league this weekend, but Texas Tech and Utah hitting the road will be something to keep an eye on. If they take care of business, they will be in great shape heading into the final week of the season.

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