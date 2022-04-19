Skip to main content

The Backyard Brawl at PNC Park Rescheduled

Tuesday's Backyard Brawl pushed back to Wednesday

The Backyard Brawl scheduled for Tuesday April 19 has been pushed back to Wednesday due to inclement weather, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:00 pm at PNC Park. 

Previously purchased tickets for Tuesday’s originally scheduled game will be honored at the gate on Wednesday.

Pitt took the first game of the three-game regular season series back on March 30, with a 9-6 decision on the University of Pitt campus at Charles L. Cost Field.

