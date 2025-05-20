The Big 12 Conference Baseball Championship will have a new host in 2025
On Monday, The Big 12 Conference announced Surprise Stadium, the spring training home of the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals, as the new host site for the Big 12 Baseball Championship beginning in 2026. Located in Surprise, Arizona, Surprise Stadium was recently ranked #1 in USA Today's Best Spring Training Facility rankings.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with REV Entertainment as the Big 12 Baseball Championship moves to a world-class venue in Arizona," said Big 12 Chief Competition Officer Scott Draper. "Surprise Stadium is a premier facility that will create a great atmosphere and experience for our student-athletes and fans."
The 10,714-seat venue offers lawn seating, air-conditioned suites and other premium seating areas. Surprise Stadium has hosted MLB spring training for two decades as well as the Arizona Fall League and an annual college baseball tournament that will be operated by REV Entertainment in partnership with the City of Surprise beginning in 2026.
The Big 12 Baseball Championship has been hosted at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas since 2022 in conjunction with REV Entertainment. The Big 12 will continue its partnership with REV Entertainment for the planning and operation of its baseball championship at Surprise Stadium.
"Bringing the Big 12 Baseball Championship to Surprise Stadium represents an exciting new chapter in our partnership with the Big 12 Conference and the City of Surprise," said Jared Schrom, Senior Vice President of REV Entertainment. "We look forward to creating a new tradition in Arizona starting in 2026."
The 2026 Big 12 Baseball Championship will make its debut at Surprise Stadium with its 12-team field May 20-23.
