West Virginia Fans Predict How Many Big 12 Wins the Mountaineers Will Get

Here in just a few days, the West Virginia Mountaineers will finally return to action after another week-long hiatus, and will open the lid on Big 12 Conference play against Iowa State on the road.

After a promising 5-0 start and a demolition of the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl, it looked like WVU was well on its way to having a strong non-conference record. The inability to close out games with big leads has cost the Mountaineers twice, giving them a 9-4 mark entering Friday night's contest in Ames.

So, has the fan base lost a significant amount of optimism with this group, or do they still believe this ship can get turned around? I conducted a poll on X earlier this week to read the room, and the results are in.

I asked fans to vote on how many wins they expect WVU to have in league play. Keep in mind, there are 18 games on the slate. 482 votes were cast.

13+ wins: 3.5%

No shocker here. I just wanted to leave a bucket for the extremely optimistic and see if there was anyone still out there who believed this much in this group. I'm sure a few of the votes may have been folks messing around.

10-12 wins: 11.6%

West Virginia has won 10 or more games in Big 12 play just six times. To expect this bunch to be the seventh is a bit of a stretch, in my opinion, especially after the 13-game sample size we just witnessed.

7-9 wins: 46.9%

Hey, I'm not alone! I've got West Virginia winning eight games, but nearly had them at seven. This team has enough talent to win some games and even beat some teams they maybe shouldn't if Honor Huff gets hot.

6 wins or fewer: 38%

I'd be really interested to see what these percentages would be had I made this five wins or fewer and the above tier 6-9. I can't see them losing this many games, yet I understand the thinking.

