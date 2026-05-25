Ticket Punched! WVU Makes Top 16, Will Host Regional in NCAA Tournament

For the first time since 2019, the West Virginia Mountaineers will host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. It will be the third time in program history, with the other occasion coming all the way back in 1955.

WVU will have a few days to get rested up and prepare to try to win three games to advance to supers. Head coach Steve Sabins said after the loss to Kansas last night that R&R is the top priority for his team right now.

“We need to take some time to rest and recover, but probably the priority is getting back from a time zone perspective and not letting guys sleep all day or stay up until 4 a.m., and probably having structure when it comes to eating meals at the right time and being at the field. That needs to start happening tomorrow morning. Get some guys that haven’t thrown some sim games or some bullpens, but a lot of these guys were worked pretty hard, so probably rest and recovery is a priority.”

Morgantown regional history

WVU Athletics Communications

1955: After a 19-4 mark in the regular season, the Mountaineers faced off against Wake Forest in a best-of-three series. Wake Forest took the opener 5-1, and then WVU evened things up with a 9-7 win, before the Demon Deacons ended the Mountaineers' season in game three winning 6-5.

2019: Nick Snyder got the start for WVU against No. 4 seed Fordham, saving Alek Manoah for the team's second game against the winner of Duke/Texas A&M. WVU only registered six hits against the Rams, but won 6-2 to advance to the winner's bracket of the region.

Unfortunately, Manoah didn't have his best stuff, giving up four runs in six innings, and the offense didn't help him out, being held scoreless.

In the elimination game against Texas A&M, West Virginia held a 9-1 lead in the 7th inning, but things collapsed in the most unimaginable way. A grand slam cut the lead to just two, but WVU added an insurance run thanks to an RBI single from Kevin Brophy. It wasn't enough, though, as the Aggies hit another grand slam to walk it off in the night despite having two outs and down to their last strike. A hanging breaking ball from Sam Kessler was lifted over the elevated wall in left center to end WVU's season.

The Mountaineers will learn who is in their region, along with the matchups and start times, tomorrow when the full 64-team field is revealed at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.