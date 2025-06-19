Transfer Outfielder Brock Wills Commits to West Virginia
Steve Sabins has been busy on the recruiting trail since West Virginia's exit from the Super Regional, as the Mountaineers are looking to build off the success they've had as a program the last few years. To add another brick to the foundation, they received a commitment from transfer outfielder Brock Wills out of UNC Wilmington.
The lefty slugger is coming off a very successful season where he went 47-for-134 (.351) behind the plate, smashed six home runs, and drove in 22 runs. He displayed an impressive on-base percentage of .450 as he added 19 walks, but he did find himself getting struck out 28 times. He was also able to steal nine bases on 12 attempts. His best work came as the leadoff hitter, where he hit four home runs. The Seahawks had an 18-7 record in games with him leading off as well.
Wills did most of his fielding work in left field, and held a 1.000% fielding percentage in the 2025 season. He did show some position flexibility, as he made appearances at second base and center field. He was named to the Second Team All-CAA as an outfielder.
I project Wills could be in line to start right away as the Mountaineers look to replace seniors Kyle West and Jace Rinehart in the outfield. Skylar King will be draft-eligible, so if he's selected and signs a contract, the Mountaineers will have all three spots open in the outfield.
He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
