WVU Football Stock Watch: Which Young Players Are Ready to Rise in 2025?
Much of West Virginia's football roster is new, and with that comes a lot of uncertainty. There are a handful of players with years of production at the collegiate level, but there's also a batch of talented players who have yet to ascend to star status or significant contributor status.
If you could buy stock in players, I have three guys in mind who could net significant returns. These three have yet to establish themselves but have the talent to become high-level producers.
RB Diore Hubbard
There aren't many players left over from last year's team, but Diore Hubbard has been the name most mentioned by head coach Rich Rodriguez. He may not see a ton of action this fall with three veteran backs in front of him (Jahiem White, Jaylan Knighton, Tye Edwards), but he could be "the guy" in waiting. I guess this would be what you call a "futures bet." In his senior year at Gahanna Lincoln in Columbus, Ohio, he rushed for 1,883 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
WR Christian Hamilton
After redshirting in 2023, Hamilton saw limited action as a redshirt freshman last fall with North Carolina. There, he caught seven passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. It's still very early in his career, but there's a chance for him to be a top-three or four option this fall. It's a crowded room with a bunch of newcomers all fighting for playing time, but his skill set is as good as anyone's on the roster.
OL Nick Krahe
Krahe has looked game-ready nearly since the day he set foot on campus. He's done an incredible job in the weight room, bulking up, while not impacting his athleticism. Former o-line coach Matt Moore raved about him last year, and although this is a different staff, I get the feeling they feel the same way about him. He can play tackle and guard, which only creates more of an opportunity for him to secure a starting spot.
