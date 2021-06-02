WATCH: Austin Davis Appears on NCAA Baseball's Plays of the Week

Austin Davis grabs the two spot following another web gem

West Virginia right fielder Austin Davis made one of the top plays of the week during championship week, according to NCAA Baseball, coming in at No. 2.

In the elimination game versus the top-seed Texas Longhorns and in the bottom of the fourth with two outs, the bases loaded and the Mountaineers trailing 1-0, Mike Antico drove a high fly ball to deep right field, but Davis climbed the wall and robbed Antico of the grand slam.

Davis has made Sportscenter's Top 10 Plays of the Day among others this season but unfortunately did not grab the top spot. Davis responded on Twitter with, "At this point, I have to catch a ball with no glove for #1."

Jokes aside, the top spot went to Dallas Baptist first baseman Cole more, who dove over the fence in foul territory to make the grab.

