Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WATCH: Austin Davis Appears on NCAA Baseball's Plays of the Week

Austin Davis grabs the two spot following another web gem
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia right fielder Austin Davis made one of the top plays of the week during championship week, according to NCAA Baseball, coming in at No. 2. 

In the elimination game versus the top-seed Texas Longhorns and in the bottom of the fourth with two outs, the bases loaded and the Mountaineers trailing 1-0, Mike Antico drove a high fly ball to deep right field, but Davis climbed the wall and robbed Antico of the grand slam. 

Davis has made Sportscenter's Top 10 Plays of the Day among others this season but unfortunately did not grab the top spot. Davis responded on Twitter with, "At this point, I have to catch a ball with no glove for #1."

Jokes aside, the top spot went to Dallas Baptist first baseman Cole more, who dove over the fence in foul territory to make the grab. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Austin Davis
Baseball

WATCH: Austin Davis Appears on NCAA Baseball's Plays of the Week

Football

Beasley and Carlen remain on the College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

USATSI_15619608
Basketball

Taz Sherman Is First Piece To WVU’s Offensive Puzzle

USATSI_15658405_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Taz Sherman's Return Boosts WVU into Jon Rothstein's Top 15

USATSI_12404543_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Former WVU Head Coach Jon Beilein Back in the NBA

Screen Shot 2021-06-02 at 5.40.40 AM
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter Sees His First Minutes of the NBA Playoffs

David Upchurch
Football

Countdown to Kickoff: No. 95 DT David Upchurch

Jonathan Holton
Mountaineers in the Pros

Best Virginia Hosting a Pair of Exhibition Games