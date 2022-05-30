WATCH: Head coach Randy Mazey 2022 Season-ending Press Conference

West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey addresses the media following exclusion from the NCAA tournament

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team found themselves on the outside looking in after the NCAA tournament selection committee left WVU out of the field of 64 on Monday.

Head coach Randy Mazey addressed the media following the reveal and discussed the disappointment of missing the postseason, players reactions, a look to next season and more.

