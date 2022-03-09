WATCH: Taz Sherman Previews the Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman gives his thoughts on the opening round matchup vs. K-State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14) square off against Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12) Wednesday night at 7:00 pm to open the Big 12 Conference Tournament on ESPNU.

Guard Taz Sherman met with the media on Tuesday evening and discussed, the first two meetings with Kansas State, previews the Big 12 tournament overall and more.

