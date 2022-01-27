Watters and Davis Named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference released its 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball team, featuring West Virginia senior outfielder Austin Davis and junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters.

Davis earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection in 2021, hitting a team-best .320. The Orlando, Florida, native tallied 11 extra-base hits, including nine doubles, with 28 runs and 18 RBI. Additionally, he stole 17 bases last season. The Orlando, Florida, native is hitting .300 for his career with 35 stolen bases in 109 career games played.

Watters finished with a 4-1 record with a 3.33 ERA in 19 appearances last season. He logged 53 strikeouts in 27.0 innings of action and tied for the team lead with four saves. The Rocky Gap, VA, native held his opponents to a .165 batting average in 2021.

