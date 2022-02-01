Skip to main content

Watters Named to 2022 NCBWA Preseason All-American Team

West Virginia hurler Jacob Watters earns 2022 NCBWA Preseason All-American honors

On Tuesday, West Virginia reliever Jacob Watters was named to the 2022 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Preseason All-American Third Team. Watters was also selected as Preseason All-Big 12 selection.

Watters finished with a 4-1 record and a 3.33 ERA in 19 appearances last season. He logged 53 strikeouts in 27.0 innings and tied for the team lead with four saves. The Rocky Gap, VA, native held his opponents to a .165 batting average in 2021.

