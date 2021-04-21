West Virginia Adds Marshall to the Home Schedule

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Marshall Thundering Herd will meet for a season series game three

On Wednesday, the West Virginia Mountaineer baseball program announced an additional home game against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Tuesday, May 11th, with the first pitch set for 6:30 pm EST.

The Mountaineers and the Thundering Herd have split the first two meetings this season, with the home team grabbing the win.

