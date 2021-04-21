Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
West Virginia Adds Marshall to the Home Schedule

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Marshall Thundering Herd will meet for a season series game three
On Wednesday, the West Virginia Mountaineer baseball program announced an additional home game against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Tuesday, May 11th, with the first pitch set for 6:30 pm EST. 

The Mountaineers and the Thundering Herd have split the first two meetings this season, with the home team grabbing the win. 

Matt McCormick
Baseball

