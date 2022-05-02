West Virginia Adds Midweek Game with UC

The West Virginia University Mountaineers baseball program announced it will square off against the University of Charleston (WV) Wednesday inside Monongalia County Ballpark, with the first pitch set for 6:00 pm and admission is free.

The interstate matchup will not be televised or streamed by any streaming services, but fans can listen to the game on the Mountaineer Sports Network on 100.9 WZST-FM (Morgantown), as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the WVU Gameday app, the free Varsity Network app and WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers and Golden Eagles are set to meet for the first time since March 27, 1991. WVU holds a 17-4 advantage in the all-time series.

