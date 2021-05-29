West Virginia Battles But Falls Short to No. 2 Texas 3-2

The West Virginia Mountaineer baseball season comes to an end following a 3-2 decision to the second-ranked Texas Longhorns

The West Virginia Mountaineers left it all on the field but came up short against the top-seeded Texas Longhorns 3-2 Friday night, ending the Mountaineers season.

Jacob Watters made his first career start for the Mountaineers after establishing himself as a reliable closer during the regular season. He began the game strong, striking out five in two innings, but in the third, he walked the first two Longhorn batters and loaded the bases with one out following beaning Eric Kennedy. Then, a wild pitch scored the first run of the game, but Watters left the runners stranded, retiring the side.

With two outs in the top of the fifth, Braden Barry flared a double down the right field line, and Austin Davis singled with a bunt on the right side of the infield before Matt McCormick delivered a base hit into left field, scoring two as the Mountaineers captured a 2-1 advantage.

West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey turned the ball over to Madison Jeffery in the fourth and tossed two scoreless innings. However, Texas reclaimed the lead in the sixth when Cam Williams drew a leadoff walk – Douglas Hodo III took his spot on a fielder’s choice, and Trey Faltine singled through the left side before Silas Ardoin smacked a two-RBI double down the right field line, putting the Longhorns up 3-2.

In the final four innings, the Mountaineers were held hitless but threatened in the ninth when Kevin Brophy worked a one-out walk, and Ben Abernathy came off the bench as a pinch-runner. He stole second and third putting himself just 90 feet away from tying the game, but Longhorn reliever Tanner Witt shut the door ending the game with back-to-back strikeouts as the No. 2 nationally ranked Texas Longhorns survived a surging Mountaineer team 3-2.

