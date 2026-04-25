West Virginia, Cincinnati Postponed: Here's Where it Stands

The No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers (27-10, 12-6) were in battle against the Cincinnati Bearcats (27-16, 8-10) Friday night and in the bottom of the 12th inning, the game was postponed due to weather conditions and will resume on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EST. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the extra inning affair.

West Virginia jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning after sophomore Gavin Kelly lifted a two-run home run over the centerfield wall.

In his first this season, West Virginia starting pitcher Ian Korn threw four scoreless innings, but found himself a jam in the fifth. The right-handed graduate senior gave up singles to Jack junior Natili and freshman Enzo Infelise, setting up an RBI double from junior Cal Sefcik. Then, senior Christian Mitchelle tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right field.

WVU head coach Steve Sabins turned to senior Carson Estridge, but the Bearcats kept it rolling with redshirt sophomore Charlie Niehaus lining the first pitch to left for a single and sophomore Jackson Smith following with an RBI single. Cincinnati capped the four-run fifth inning on a wild pitch for a 4-2 lead.

West Virginia tied the game in the top of the eighth when Kelly hit a leadoff single. Then with two outs, freshman Ryan Maggy hit a pinch hit single and senior Ben Lumsden stepped up to the place and delivered a two RBI single.

Senior Mountaineer reliever Reese Bassinger took the mound in the eighth and with one out, redshirt freshman Ryan Tyranski blasted a solo home run to reclaim the lead, 5-4.

West Virginia, again, evened the game in the ninth. Sophomore Matt Ineich worked a one-out walk and Kelly followed with a single, placing runners at the corners, before senior Paul Schoenfeld dropped an RBI single in left field.

West Virginia and Cincinnati have both threatened to score in extra innings, but the score remains tied 5-5. It's the bottom of the 12th with one out and the count siting at 3-2 on Niehaus. Bassinger remains on the mound with seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work.