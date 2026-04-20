WVU is Knocking on the Door of the Top 10 in New Top 25 Rankings

Things got off to a sour start this past weekend against last-place Houston as West Virginia dropped game one of the series. They bounced back on Saturday and Sunday to win the series, outscoring the Cougars 14-4.

This week, the Mountaineers will enter with a 27-9 (12-6) record, sitting inside the top 15 (and almost top 10) of the new batch of rankings.

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Texas

4. Georgia Tech

5. Georgia

6. Oregon State

7. Auburn

8. Florida State

9. Texas A&M

10. Coastal Carolina

11. West Virginia

12. Mississippi State

13. Boston College

14. Nebraska

15. Alabama

16. Oregon

17. Virginia

18. Kansas

19. Ole Miss

20. Florida

21. Arizona State

22. Southern Miss

23. Missouri State

24. USC

25. Miami (FL)

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Georgia Tech

4. Texas

5. Georgia

6. Oregon State

7. Texas A&M

8. Florida State

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Virginia

11. Auburn

12. West Virginia

13. Alabama

14. Oklahoma

15. Mississippi State

16. Kansas

17. Ole Miss

18. Southern Miss

19. Oregon

20. Nebraska

21. Florida

22. Boston College

23. USC

24. Arkansas

25. Arizona State

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Texas

4. Georgia Tech

5. Oregon State

6. Auburn

7. Georgia

8. Texas A&M

9. Oklahoma

10. Coastal Carolina

11. Florida State

12. Florida

13. Mississippi State

14. West Virginia

15. Kansas

16. Southern Miss

17. Boston College

18. Arkansas

19. Alabama

20. Nebraska

21. USC

22. Ole Miss

23. Arizona State

24. Virginia

25. Liberty



Unfortunately, the Mountaineers did suffer some injuries in game two, with starting pitcher Maxx Yehl being lifted in the third inning and Gavin Kelly. The good news is that neither appears to be a serious injury.

“Kelly, swollen wrist, but was able to move it, but with some pain in there," WVU head coach Steve Sabins said. "He was on the puddy protocol, where you’re like squeezing and getting the inflammation out. I think he had another X-ray today, and he’ll have some MRIs just to make sure, but he’s in good spirits and felt good about it. And Yehl’s test were really good. Little bit banged up, and he had some pain in his shoulder and a little pain in the bicep, but not in those target areas you get really concerned about.”

What's on deck for the Mountaineers?

West Virginia University utility player Gavin Kelly | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The Mountaineers will host Pitt for the Backyard Brawl tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. ET before hitting the road to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats for a three-game series in Big 12 play. The Panthers are having their best seasons in a long time, coming into this one at 24-14, but have dropped to a 7-11 mark in league play. As for Cincinnati, they just pulled off a major upset, taking two of three from UCF this past weekend.