WVU is Knocking on the Door of the Top 10 in New Top 25 Rankings
Things got off to a sour start this past weekend against last-place Houston as West Virginia dropped game one of the series. They bounced back on Saturday and Sunday to win the series, outscoring the Cougars 14-4.
This week, the Mountaineers will enter with a 27-9 (12-6) record, sitting inside the top 15 (and almost top 10) of the new batch of rankings.
Perfect Game
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Texas
4. Georgia Tech
5. Georgia
6. Oregon State
7. Auburn
8. Florida State
9. Texas A&M
10. Coastal Carolina
11. West Virginia
12. Mississippi State
13. Boston College
14. Nebraska
15. Alabama
16. Oregon
17. Virginia
18. Kansas
19. Ole Miss
20. Florida
21. Arizona State
22. Southern Miss
23. Missouri State
24. USC
25. Miami (FL)
D1Baseball
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Georgia Tech
4. Texas
5. Georgia
6. Oregon State
7. Texas A&M
8. Florida State
9. Coastal Carolina
10. Virginia
11. Auburn
12. West Virginia
13. Alabama
14. Oklahoma
15. Mississippi State
16. Kansas
17. Ole Miss
18. Southern Miss
19. Oregon
20. Nebraska
21. Florida
22. Boston College
23. USC
24. Arkansas
25. Arizona State
Baseball America
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Texas
4. Georgia Tech
5. Oregon State
6. Auburn
7. Georgia
8. Texas A&M
9. Oklahoma
10. Coastal Carolina
11. Florida State
12. Florida
13. Mississippi State
14. West Virginia
15. Kansas
16. Southern Miss
17. Boston College
18. Arkansas
19. Alabama
20. Nebraska
21. USC
22. Ole Miss
23. Arizona State
24. Virginia
25. Liberty
Unfortunately, the Mountaineers did suffer some injuries in game two, with starting pitcher Maxx Yehl being lifted in the third inning and Gavin Kelly. The good news is that neither appears to be a serious injury.
“Kelly, swollen wrist, but was able to move it, but with some pain in there," WVU head coach Steve Sabins said. "He was on the puddy protocol, where you’re like squeezing and getting the inflammation out. I think he had another X-ray today, and he’ll have some MRIs just to make sure, but he’s in good spirits and felt good about it. And Yehl’s test were really good. Little bit banged up, and he had some pain in his shoulder and a little pain in the bicep, but not in those target areas you get really concerned about.”
What's on deck for the Mountaineers?
The Mountaineers will host Pitt for the Backyard Brawl tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. ET before hitting the road to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats for a three-game series in Big 12 play. The Panthers are having their best seasons in a long time, coming into this one at 24-14, but have dropped to a 7-11 mark in league play. As for Cincinnati, they just pulled off a major upset, taking two of three from UCF this past weekend.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_