West Virginia Collects Win No. 2

West Virginia knocks off Kent State in the Bash at the Beach Invitational

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) grabbed game two of the Bash at the Beach Invitational following an 8-3 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2) on Saturday afternoon. Ben Hampton collected his first win of the year, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out 10, and Preseason All-Big 12 Conference reliever Jacob Watters picked up his first save.

On the game's first pitch, West Virginia right fielder Austin Davis hit a leadoff home run, his first of the season. He led the Mountaineers going 3-5 on the day and a pair of RBIs.

Kent State held a 2-1 lead going into the sixth, but after a leadoff single from freshman J.J. Wetherholt, Victor Scott delivered a two-run shot over the right-centerfield wall, setting up Victor Scott to deliver his first home run of the year, ending his afternoon going 2-4 with three RBIs.

Nathan Blasick kept the momentum going into centerfield before West Virginia native and freshman Gran Hussey registered his second home run in as many days to push the lead to three. Kevin Dowdell drew a one-out walk and Dayne Leonard single through the left side before Davis delivered an RBI single, and Scott worked a two-out walk for a six-run sixth inning to grab a 7-1 lead.

The Mountaineers added a run in the eighth while Kent State answered with a run in the bottom of the inning as reliever Jacob Watters went 1-2-3 in the ninth to clinch the 8-3 win.

With the win, West Virginia moves to 2-0 for the first time since 2012, the first under head coach Randy Mazey.

