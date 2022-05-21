West Virginia Continues to Pour it on the Wildcats - Takes Series

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (32-20, 13-10) pummeled the Kansas State Wildcats (27-26, 8-15) for the second consecutive evening 15-4 Friday night. WVU took advantage of the 10 walks given by the K-State pitching staff producing the 15 runs on 14 hits, taking the series from the Wildcats.

"With our offense, the way we run, you can’t walk us. They walked us 10 times tonight. I think we stole six or seven bases, if we do that, we’re usually going to win," said WVU head coach Randy Mazey.

West Virginia designated hitter McGwire Holbrook (25) and assistant coach Steve Sabins (22). Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

West Virginia put the first runs on the board in the third after J.J. Wetherholt drew a one-out walk followed by a single from Victor Scott before a wild pitch put the runners at second and third. McGwire Holbrook brought the first run in with a sacrifice fly, then Braden Barry drove a two-run home run to give the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead.

West Virginia broke the game open with an eight run fourth inning. Tevin Tucker and Austin Davis drew walks, and with Tevin Tucker taking third, leaving second open for Davis to swipe second, and errant throw to second on the attempt scored Tucker. Then, four consecutive RBIs started by McGwire Holbrook ripping a two RBI single, then Braden Barry delivered a base hit for his third RBI of the evening and Dayne Leonard drilled an RBI double.

After collecting his first in the month of May, Mikey Kluska collected his first RBI since April 8th before Tevin Tucker flared a two-RBI triple down the right field line as the Mountaineers extended the lead, 11-0.

Kluska and Tucker with three hits apiece, I think, in the eight and nine holes, and if our guys are doing that and flipping the lineup over to AD and Wetherholt and Scott, if those guys are on when AD and J.J. come up, we’re probably going to score a lot of runs," said Mazey.

Cash Rugely put the Wildcats on the board in the fifth with a two-RBI triple.

West Virginia pitcher Ben Hampton. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

West Virginia starting pitcher Ben Hampton collected win No. 8 on the season after 6.1 innings of work, allowing just two runs on three hits and eight strikeouts.

The Mountaineers continued the offensive onslaught in the sixth, with Mikey Kluska sparking the offense with a two-out double, then Tucker brought him around with a single, then Austin Davis reached on a base hit before Wetherholt doubled into right field for a pair of RBI's and Victor Scott followed it up with an RBI single.

Kansas State put a run up in the seventh and eighth inning, but the Mountaineers held the Wildcats off the board in the ninth to take the 15-4 win.

West Virginia and Kansas State square off in the season finale Saturday as the Mountaineers look for the series sweep with the first pitch scheduled for noon.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly