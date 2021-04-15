West Virginia Cruises Past Marshall 9-3

West Virginia starting pitcher Jake Carr picked up his first win of the season as the Mountaineer produced 11 hits and nine runs, taking down the Marshall Thundering Herd 9-3 and avenging an earlier season loss.

“It was good to see him go out there and throw up some zeros and get some of his pitches back and look a little bit like Jake Carr of old tonight,” said West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey.

Marshall jumped out to an early lead in the first when leadoff hitter Geordon Blanton hit a hard ground ball through the gap on the left side, and Devin Ward laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Blanton to second. Then, Ryan Leitch hit a deep drive down the right field line, scoring Blanton and putting the Thundering Herd up 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, West Virginia grabbed the lead after Hudson Byorick led the inning with a walk, and singles from Vincent Ippoliti and Matt McCormick loaded the bases before Kevin Brophy put the ball on the ground over to first for a sacrifice RBI, tying the game at one. Then, Austin Davis delivered an RBI single into right field as the Mountaineers held a 2-1 advantage after two.

With two outs in the fourth, Kevin Brophy and McGwire Holbrook kept the inning alive with singles, then Austin Davis ripped a double down the left field line that rattled around in the corner, clearing the bases and giving the Mountaineers a 5-1 lead.

Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

West Virginia tacked on two more runs in the fifth when Vincent Scott reached on a walk, and Byorick platted him with a triple. Vincent Ippoliti was struck with a pitch, and then, Ippoliti got Marshall reliever Nick Adkins' attention, and Byorick stole home, extending the lead 7-1.

Marshall put up two runs in the seventh, but the Mountaineers answered in the bottom of the inning, again scoring two runs with two outs on the board. Holbrook singled into right field before Dominic Ragazzo stepped in to pinch run and proceeded to steal second. Austin Davis drew a walk, putting runners at first and second then, Tyler Doanes singled into left field, scoring Ragazzo and Davis scored after the throw at home was wide getting by the Marshall catcher as the Mountaineers took a 9-3 lead.

Tim Wynia and Madison Jeffery closed out the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, as Jeffery put an exclamation point on the victory, striking out three to end the game as the Mountaineers took the second game of the series 9-3.

