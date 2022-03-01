Skip to main content

West Virginia Crushes Canisius

Mountaineers win big in home opener

West Virginia centerfielder hit a two-run home run and a grand slam to lead the Mountaineers (6-2) to a 17-3 home-opening win over Canisius on Tuesday evening. Navy transfer Zach Bravo picked up his first win as a Mountaineers going four innings and striking out four. 

West Virginia got its offense going in the second inning when McGuire Holbrook ricocheted a hard line drive off the pitcher and beat the throw to first for a leadoff single. Then, Grant Hussey ripped a single into centerfield and grabbed second on an errant throw back into play, setting up Mikey Kluska for a two-RBI single into left-centerfield followed by an RBI single from Dayne Leonard as West Virginia grabbed the early 3-0 advantage. 

The Mountaineers tacked on another run in the third after J.J. Whetherhold hit a single through the left side, then took second and third on a wild pitch before Victor Scott hit an RBI sacrifice fly into left field. 

Canisius got back into the game with a three-run fourth inning, doing the damage with two outs, consecutively hitting a pair of doubles and a triple to get back within a run.

West Virginia extended its lead in the fifth when J.J. Wetherholt slapped a leadoff single and Victor Scott laid down a bunt, advancing Wetherhold to second. Then, Holbrook and Kluska worked back-to-back walks to load the bases opening the door for the Mountaineers to score a pair of runs on a fielder's choice and a wild pitch. 

Read More

In the sixth, the Mountaineers opened the game up after Wetherholt cleared the bases with a three-RBI double before Victor Scott followed it, going opposite field for a two-run home run for a six-run sixth inning. 

Victor Scott piled on the runs, highlighting a six-run seventh inning with a one-out grand slam as West Virginia cruised to a 17-3 win. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Victor Scott at the plate in the first inning.
Baseball

West Virginia Crushes Canisius

By Christopher Hall
2 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2022-03-01T084749.892
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
1 hour ago
Mikey Kluska
Baseball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting Lineup vs Canisius

By Schuyler Callihan
3 hours ago
USATSI_17570170_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
8 hours ago
USATSI_17569823_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
9 hours ago
USATSI_17569814_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
9 hours ago
Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) steals the ball from Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Looks to get even with Oklahoma

By Christopher Hall
13 hours ago
Randy Mazey summer baseball
Baseball

West Virginia Breaks into the Top 25

By Christopher Hall
20 hours ago