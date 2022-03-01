West Virginia Crushes Canisius

West Virginia centerfielder hit a two-run home run and a grand slam to lead the Mountaineers (6-2) to a 17-3 home-opening win over Canisius on Tuesday evening. Navy transfer Zach Bravo picked up his first win as a Mountaineers going four innings and striking out four.

West Virginia got its offense going in the second inning when McGuire Holbrook ricocheted a hard line drive off the pitcher and beat the throw to first for a leadoff single. Then, Grant Hussey ripped a single into centerfield and grabbed second on an errant throw back into play, setting up Mikey Kluska for a two-RBI single into left-centerfield followed by an RBI single from Dayne Leonard as West Virginia grabbed the early 3-0 advantage.

The Mountaineers tacked on another run in the third after J.J. Whetherhold hit a single through the left side, then took second and third on a wild pitch before Victor Scott hit an RBI sacrifice fly into left field.

Canisius got back into the game with a three-run fourth inning, doing the damage with two outs, consecutively hitting a pair of doubles and a triple to get back within a run.

West Virginia extended its lead in the fifth when J.J. Wetherholt slapped a leadoff single and Victor Scott laid down a bunt, advancing Wetherhold to second. Then, Holbrook and Kluska worked back-to-back walks to load the bases opening the door for the Mountaineers to score a pair of runs on a fielder's choice and a wild pitch.

In the sixth, the Mountaineers opened the game up after Wetherholt cleared the bases with a three-RBI double before Victor Scott followed it, going opposite field for a two-run home run for a six-run sixth inning.

Victor Scott piled on the runs, highlighting a six-run seventh inning with a one-out grand slam as West Virginia cruised to a 17-3 win.

