West Virginia Crushes Troy 12-0, Earns Rematch with North Carolina in Omaha

The West Virginia Mountaineers (47-16) knocked off the Troy Trojans (39-32) to stay alive in the College World Series with a 12-0 decision Tuesday afternoon.



West Virginia got on the board in the top of the third inning when Gavin Kelly roped a single to left field. The sophomore advanced to second on a ground ball back to the mound from senior Paul Schoenfeld before senior Matthew Graveline ripped a two-out RBI double to left field. Then, after Troy starting pitcher Cooper Ellingworth issued a walk to sophomore Matt Ineich and beaned senior Brodie Kresser to load the bases, a wild pitch scored Graveline for a 2-0 lead.



In the sixth, juniors Tyrus Hall and Armani Guzman worked two out walks before Kelly lifted the 3-2 pitch over the left centerfield for a three-run home run. Schoenfeld followed with a chopper to third, beating the shift, for a single and stole second to setup an RBI single from senior Sean Smith as the Mountaineers took a commanding 6-0 lead.



West Virginia junior starting pitcher Dawson Montesa threw five scoreless innings before head coach Steve Sabins turned to left-hander Ben McDougal with two on and one out, and the senior delivered, leaving the bases loaded and the Trojans off the board.



Montesa finished with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work.



West Virginia tacked on a run in the seventh when Ineich laced a leadoff single through the right side and advanced to second n a passed ball. Then, with one out, senior Ben Lumsden worked the opposite field with an RBI single to left centerfield for a 7-0 advantage.



Troy loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame, ending McDougal's afternoon. Sabins handed the ball to Reese Bassinger. The senior registered a pair of strikeouts and a pop fly to shallow centerfield to remain unscathed.



West Virginia added an insurance runs in the ninth and went with the comprehensive plan. Graveline and Ineich started the inning with singles and Kresser brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to right field. Next, freshman Zahir Barjam hit a pinch hit sincle to left field. Then, with the bases loaded, Guzman smacked the 3-1 pitch down the right field line for a two-RBI double. Kelly followed with an RBI single to right field and Paul Schoenfeld capped a five-run with a ground ball to second for a 12-0 lead.



Senior Cole Estridge took the mound for the Mountaineers in the ninth, kept the Trojans off the boards, as the Mountaineers rolled to a 12-0 victory.



West Virginia will face North Carolina in a rematch Wednesday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN.