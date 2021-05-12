West Virginia Downs Marshall 4-1

The West Virginia Mountaineers take the season series over the Marshall Thundering Herd with a 4-1 decision Tuesday night

Morgantown, WV - The Marshall Thundering Herd took the first of three games in Huntington on March 23, 7-1, but the West Virginia Mountaineers avenged the loss back in Morgantown in mid-April with a convincing 9-3 win and again Tuesday night in a 4-1 decision to take the season series.

West Virginia put up three runs in the second when Hudson Byorick and Alec Burns hit consecutive singles, setting up Nathan Blasick for an RBI single. Then with two outs, Austin Davis hit a ground ball back up the middle, scoring Burns and Blasick to give the Mountaineers the early 3-0 advantage.

West Virginia's Austin Davis went 3-4 against Marshall with two doubles and an RBI Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

Marshall answered in the top of the third after West Virginia starting pitcher Carlson Reed struck out four in two innings, began losing control in the third, walking leadoff hitter Geordon Blanton but Devin Ward hit into a double play. Jordan Billups and Luke Edward drew walks, sandwiched in between was a single from Josh Pigozzo loading the bases before a wild pitch in the dirt that got by catcher Paul McIntosh and Billups was able to take home.

McIntosh got the run back in the bottom of the inning, delivering the 2-2 pitch well over the left field wall, pushing the Mountaineers lead back to three, 4-1.

Tim Wynia took the mound in the fourth inning, beginning the carousal of Mountaineer relievers to finish out the game with nine different Mountaineers, none of which pitched more than an inning, keeping the Marshall hitters on their heels and combining for six hitless innings, 10 strikeouts and holding on for the 4-1 victory.

West Virginia is back in action on Friday in the team's last homestand of the 2021 season. The Mountaineers host the Miami (OH) University Redhawks in a three-game series beginning Friday with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm, Saturday at 4:00 pm, and Sunday at 1:00 pm EST.

