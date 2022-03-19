West Virginia Evens Series with Campbell

West Virginia starting pitcher Ben Hampton collected win number three on the year, going seven and a third with three strikeouts and allowing just two runs on four hits, and the Mountaineer (10-7) offense used its speed, stealing six bases and putting up six runs to even the series with the Campbell Fighting Camels (8-10) Saturday evening.

Austin Davis got the Mountaineers started with a leadoff walk, moved to second on a Grant Hussey groundball and took third on a wild pitch before an error at centerfield scored Davis as McGwire Holbrook stood at second. Another wild pitch placed Holbrook over to third, then Braden Barry ripped an RBI single through the right side to give West Virginia the early 2-0 lead in the first.

Tevin Tucker added a run in the third, going opposite field for a solo shot over the left field wall.

West Virginia starting pitcher Ben Hampton tossed four scoreless innings before Logan Jordan notched a run on the board in the fifth with a solo home run.

After West Virginia gave up 10 runs in game one, head coach Randy Mazey was looking to generate more offense, sending Kevin Dowdell to pinch-hit in the sixth, and he reached first working a one-out walk. Then, Tyler Cox stood in for a pinch-hit walk while Dowdell stole second and third. Cox quickly took second, setting up Alex Khan's perfectly placed sacrifice squeeze play as Cox did not hesitate from second, sliding safely home headfirst as the Mountaineers stretched their lead to four, 5-1.

Campbell worked another run on the board in the bottom of the inning, but a leadoff walk for Tevin Tucker in the seventh led to another run for the Mountaineers after swiping second and third before Austin Davis plated him with a sacrifice fly to left field put West Virginia back up four.

Hampton left the game in the eighth, paving the way for Chase Smith to pick up his first save of the season as the Mountaineers notched the series at one with the 6-2 win.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly