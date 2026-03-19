West Virginia Handles BYU to Take Series Opener

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-4, 3-1) posted a four-run second and a three-run sixth inning, cruising to a 7-4 series opening win over the BYU Cougars (10-10, 2-2) Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia junior Armani Guzman received a four-pitch one-out walk and proceeded to swipe his 10th stolen base of the season before senior Matthew Graveline line a one-hop RBI double to the left field wall for the first run of the game.

A failed pickoff attempt moved Graveline to third ahead of junior Tyrus Hall grounding back up the middle for an RBI single. Then, with two outs and runners sitting at second and third, a pitch thrown in the dirt rolled away from sophomore catcher Ridge Erickson, scoring Hall. Senior Paul Schoenfeld flared an RBI single to centerfield for a 4-0 lead.

West Virginia staring right-handed pitcher Dawson Montesa allowed just one hit through four innings, Erickson blasted a 418-foot home run to put the Cougars on the board.

The Mountaineers added three runs in the sixth when Hall hit a high one hopper back to the mound and off the glove of senior reliever Luke Sterner for a single before sophomore Matt Ineich beat the shift of the infield and rolled a single to left field and Hall scored after redshirt junior left fielder Keoni Painter mishandled the ball. Then, sophomore Gavin Kelly blasted his third home run of the season with a two-run 417-foot shot over the left field wall for a 7-1 lead.

BYU senior Easton Jones homered in the seventh for the Cougars second run of the evening.

Montesa threw seven innings, allowed the two home runs, and registered seven strikeouts on the day for his third win of the season.

Redshirt sophomore lefty reliever Bryson Thacker recorded a pair of strikeouts in the eighth.

In the ninth, right-hander Bryant Yoak gave up a two-run home run to Jones as the Cougars cut the WVU lead to three. Then, the sophomore gave up a single to Painter, prompting WVU head coach Steve Sabins to call upon the right-handed David Perez. The freshman struck out the final two Cougar hitters as the Mountaineers took the 7-4 decision.

West Virginia and BYU will square off in game two Friday afternoon at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The first pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.