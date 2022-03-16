Skip to main content

West Virginia, High Point Canceled

The game between WVU and High Point has been canceled

The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced due to inclement weather in the High Point area, the West Virginia University baseball team’s game against High Point on Wednesday has been canceled.

The matchup was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

The Mountaineers return to action at Campbell for a three-game series from March 18-20, in Buies Creek, North Carolina. First pitch of Friday’s series opener is set for 6 p.m.

